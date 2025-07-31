Lt Col among 2 soldiers killed in Ladakh

Srinagar, July 30: A Lieutenant Colonel was among two Army personnel who lost their lives after a boulder fell on a vehicle of an Army convoy in Ladakh today, officials said.

The tragic incident took place around 11:30 AM when the convoy was moving through a mountainous stretch during a training movement from Durbuk to Chongtash, they said.

According to officials, four Army personnel, including an officer, were travelling in the vehicle when a massive boulder dislodged from a cliff and crashed onto it. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to evacuate the injured personnel from the badly damaged vehicle.

However, Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh succumbed to their injuries despite efforts to save them, they said.

The Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps confirmed the loss of the two soldiers in the line of duty.

“GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 30 Jul 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Fire and Fury Corps had said that a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh around 11:30 AM.