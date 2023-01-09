The LSAT—India designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the dates for holding the entrance of the aspiring candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the handout issued here, the deadline to register for the January cycle, the deadline for submission of forms has been fixed as January 11 while the test will be conducted on January 22 of 2023 in multiple slots.

The link to register for the exam is http://pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

LSAT—India is one of the leading law entrance exams used by multiple law colleges in India for both the Under-Graduate and PostGraduate (PG) programmes.

LSAT—India carries a total of 92 questions to be answered in 2 hours 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions at O P Jindal Global University and Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said there were various advantages of taking the January 2023 test for law aspirants.

“The candidates who get a chance to secure admission in JGLS will simply double if they take the January test.

To provide maximum access and convenience to test takers, the examination will be delivered across India through an online mode, with remote proctoring to ensure test integrity.