LS polls: Vote counting arrangements reviewed

SRINAGAR, MAY 21: To review the preparedness regarding the arrangements for Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections-2024 at designated Counting Centres at SKICC-Centaur, the Returning Officer(RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

SSP Srinagar, Aashish Mishra; SSP Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah; Assistant Returning Officers, Deputy District Election Officer Srinagar, various Nodal Officers and other concerned were present in the meeting.

At the outset, a comprehensive review of arrangements related to the counting process viz. transporting and handling of EVMs, training of Counting staff, establishment of Media Centre, issuance of ID cards, Entry passes for RO staff, ARO staff, Micro Observers, Counting Agents besides Security Plan were also meticulously deliberated in detail.

In addition, barricading and parking management, with special emphasis on security access through proper security passes were also discussed.

On the occasion, the Returning Officer directed all concerned Officers to ensure timely completion of the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the counting process. He emphasized the smooth counting of votes in the constituency.

The RO also asked the Nodal Officer Media Centre to take all requisite measures for the timely announcement of round-wise results on the counting day, besides Media management at the venue.

The SSP Srinagar also made observations about the security arrangements to be put in place at the venue.

Counting of votes for the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary seat of Lok Sabha is scheduled on June 4, 2024, at designated counting halls at SKICC-Centaur.