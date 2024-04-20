LS polls:  Udhampur constituency records 65% turnout

Udhampur: Despite inclement weather, voters in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency have turned out in significant numbers, marking a spirited display of democratic participation in the ongoing elections. The latest figures, updated till 5:00 pm, reveal a notable surge in voter turnout across various assembly segments within the constituency.

As per the Election Commission of India’s data, the current voter turnout stands at 65.08% overall, reflecting a robust engagement of the electorate in shaping the democratic process.

The electoral enthusiasm is palpable in every corner of the constituency, with each area showcasing varying degrees of voter participation throughout the day.

In Bani, Banihal, Basohli, Bhaderwah, Bilawar, Chenani, Doda, Doda West, Hiranagar, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Padder-Nagseni, Ramban, Ramnagar (SC), Udhampur East, and Udhampur West, voter turnout percentages have seen steady increments since the polling booths opened at 7:00 am.

As of 5:00 pm, the latest update on voter turnout in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency reveals a significant surge in participation across all assembly segments. The electorate has displayed remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to the democratic process, with several areas recording turnout rates well above the halfway mark. In Bani, voter turnout stands at 60.65%, while Banihal follows closely behind at 56.62%. Basohli leads the tally with an impressive turnout of 63.57%, closely trailed by Bhaderwah at 60.85%. Bilawar and Chenani also witness high participation rates, standing at 64.51% and 66.33%, respectively.

The highest turnout, as of the latest update, has been recorded in Kathua (SC) assembly segment, with an impressive 70.80%, marking a significant surge in voter participation compared to previous updates.

Notably, the constituency is witnessing a keenly contested electoral battle among 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeking re-election for the third time. Other prominent contenders include Congress leader and two-time former Member of Parliament Choudhary Lal Singh and DPAP’s G M Saroori, led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, alongside six independent candidates.

The context of these elections is particularly significant, given that it marks Jammu and Kashmir’s first major electoral battle post the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Spanning an expansive area of 16,707 square kilometers, the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency comprises 18 assembly segments spread across five districts: Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, and Kathua.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the constituency recorded a turnout of 70.2%, indicating a substantial level of civic engagement. The recent delimitation exercise in 2022 reshaped the constituency with the inclusion of three assembly constituencies from the Reasi district, further amplifying the stakes in the current electoral contest.

As the polling hours draw to a close, the Election Commission continues to oversee the proceedings through a digital control room, ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024 began on Friday, April 19 for 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states of the country.

The next phases of voting will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Counting will be held on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)