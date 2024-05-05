LS polls:  Second randomization of EVMs conducted  

SRINAGAR, MAY 04: In connection with the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the second Randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency was conducted on Saturday at the Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

The Randomization process was held under the supervision of Returning Officer, 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat in the presence of the Candidates and representatives of other Candidates contesting from 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of all I8 Assembly Segments of the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Deputy DEO, Nodal Officer ETPBS, and other Officers of District Election Authority were also present on the occasion.

During the Second Randomization, EVMs were allocated including Ballot Units, Control Units, and VVPATs to Polling Stations of all 18 Assembly Segments in the 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency comprising 18 Assembly segments of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam (Partly), and Pulwama and Shopian (Partly) Districts.

Earlier, Returning Officer 02-Srinagar PC, Dr. Bilal held an interaction session with the participants including contesting candidates and representatives of other candidates.

The RO briefed them about the second round of Randomisation in the Lok Sabha Constituency ensuring their confidence in the uprightness of the process and encouraging that all requisite measures have been enacted to uphold the sanctity of the polls in a free, fair, and transparent manner as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

The RO added that the EVM Randomization facilitated by dedicated software has been conducted to ensure transparent, free, and fair elections devoid of human interference.

The second round of the randomization process was video recorded as per the laid guidelines by the Election Commission of India.