LS polls: Notification issued for Udhampur constituency

KATHUA, MARCH 20: Returning Officer 4-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Rakesh Minhas, today issued election notification for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections in the constituency.

The elections in this Parliamentary Constituency (PC) are scheduled to take place during the first phase of the electoral process.

The Election Notification specifies the timeline and procedures for candidates wishing to contest in the parliamentary elections.

As per the notification, nomination papers can be filed by candidates or their proposers at the Returning Officer’s office or Assistant Returning Officer 67-Kathua AC (ACR Kathua) at Deputy Commissioner’s office, Kathua between 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM on any day (other than public holiday) not later than March 27, 2024.

The nomination forms can be obtained from the office of the Returning Officer, located at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kathua.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on March 28, 2024, at 01:00 PM at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Kathua.

Candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature on March 30, 2024, until 03:00 PM.

The polling day for the constituency is scheduled for April 19, 2024, and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

Later, in a Press Conference addressed in this regard, the Returning Officer 4-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency informed that there will be no nomination process on March 23rd, 24th, and 25th, 2024, due to public holidays on these dates under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.

Dr. Minhas urged all eligible candidates and stakeholders to adhere to the election schedule and procedures outlined in the Election Notification. He also appealed for the active participation and cooperation of all concerned parties to ensure a fair and transparent election.