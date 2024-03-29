LS polls: Notification issued for Jammu constituency

JAMMU, MARCH 28: Returning Officer 5- Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, today issued an election notification for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the constituency.

The election in this Parliamentary Constituency (PC) is scheduled to take place during the 2nd phase of the electoral process.

The election notification specifies the timeline and procedures for candidates wishing to contest in the parliamentary elections.

As per the notification, nomination papers can be filed by candidates or their proposers at the Returning Officer’s office (Deputy Commissioner), Jammu or Assistant Returning Officer 76- Jammu East (Joint Commissioner (A) Jammu Municipal Corporation) at Deputy Commissioner’s office, Wazarat Road Jammu between 11:00 am to 03:00 pm on any day (other than a public holiday) not later than 04 April 2024.

The nomination forms can be obtained from the office of the Returning Officer, located at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Jammu.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on 06 April 2024 at 11:00 am at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Jammu.

The candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature on April 08, 2024, until 03:00 pm.

The polling day for the constituency has been scheduled for April 26, 2024, and the polling will be conducted from 07:00 am to 06:00 pm