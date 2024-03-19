LS polls: Media Certification & Monitoring Committee to pre-certify all political advertisements

JAMMU, MARCH 18: As per the Supreme Court Order dated 13-04-2004 and Election Commission of India’s guidelines, all political advertisements by any registered political party or any group of organizations/associations or any contesting candidate/individual shall be pre-certified by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before telecast/broadcast on TV and cable network/cable channels.

According to a notification issued here today by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir in this regard, the pre-certification will also include advertisements to be displayed in cinema halls/radio including private FM channels, audio-visual displays in public places, advertisements in e-newspapers, use of bulk SMS/voice messages, advertisements on social media and internet websites. The pre-certification of political advertisements is also applicable on print media as well for one day before poll day (Pre-Poll) and on poll day.

Therefore, all the concerned stakeholders have been informed through the medium of this notice to ensure that only the pre-certified political advertisements by MCMC of the district or UT Level Committee be telecast/broadcast or posted on social media, and internet websites and used in bulk and voice SMSs. Besides, one day before poll day and on poll day only pre-certified print advertisements by MCMC be published in newspapers, print media, magazines, display hoardings, banners, pamphlets, etc. Any violation by the concerned in this regard shall be viewed seriously and action as warranted shall be initiated against the violators.