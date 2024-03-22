LS Polls: First Randomisation of EVMs conducted in Sgr

SRINAGAR: In connection with forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) scheduled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for all the eight Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar District was conducted here on Friday at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The randomization process was held under the supervision of District Election Officer(DEO), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat in presence of the various representatives of Registered Recognized Political Parties, Assistant Returning Officers(AROs), Deputy DEO and other Officers of District Election Authority.

During the process randomisation of Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPATs for 08 Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar District was carried out. Each AC was allocated with required number of EVMs along with 40% Extra (as reserve) for use during the upcoming Polls.

The District has a total of 929 Polling Stations and the Assembly segment wise allocation of EVMs for conduct of Lok Sabha Elections includes 163 EVMS for 19-Hazratbal, 176 for 20-Khanyar, 179 for 21-Habbakadal, 191 for 22-LalChowk.

Similarly, 127 EVMs for 23-Chanapora, 200 for 24-Zadibal, 104 for 25-Eidgah and 158 EVMs for 26-Central Shalteng Assembly segments.

All the process was video recorded as per the laid guidelines of the Election Commission of India

Prior to the randomisation process, the DEO Srinagar briefed the representatives of the Political parties about the First Randomisation process ensuring their confidence in the uprightness of the process and encouraging that all requisite measures have been enacted to uphold the sanctity of the polls in free, fair and transparent manner as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

The DEO said that the EVM randomization facilitated by dedicated software is to ensure transparent, free and fair elections devoid of human interference.

He further elaborated that following the randomization, EVMs will be securely transferred to designated Strong Rooms of the respective constituencies under rigorous security and surveillance.

The representatives of political parties including CPIM, Bharatiya Janata party, Indian National Congress, Peoples Democratic party and J&K National Conference attended the first phase of the randomization process.