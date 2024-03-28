LS polls: DEO Srinagar takes polling station-wise review 

SRINAGAR, MARCH 27: To review the preparation for Lok Sabha elections, a meeting was today held under the Chairmanship of the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex here.

The DEO took a detailed appraisal from all Assistant Returning Officers about the arrangements being made at Polling Stations, Strong Rooms, and Counting Centres in Srinagar. He also took stock of the ongoing SVEEP campaign in the district.

On the occasion, the DEO stressed ensuring all requisite/Assured Minimum Facilities(AMF) facilities at all 929 designated polling stations, besides making welfare measures for the polling staff on polling day as per the laid guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He asked them to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the welfare of polling staff well in advance.

He also asked the Nodal Officer SVEEP/AMF to further intensify awareness campaigns to encourage young voters to maximize voting turnout.

The DEO directed the AROs and Officers of R&B, PDD, PHE, and others concerned to work with utmost coordination to complete all assigned tasks related to the conduct of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He stressed that Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) should be ensured for PwD Voters at every Polling Station viz. Permanent ramps, drinking water, and toilet facilities as per norms of ECI.

Dr Bilal enjoined upon the Nodal Officer Postal Ballot and all AROs to take up all necessary arrangements for facilitating voting by Postal Ballots by various categories of Voters including service voters, personnel on Poll Duty (EDC), migrant electors, absent electors, etc so that they exercise their franchise without any difficulty.

He stressed the officers to focus on meticulous preparations and maximum voter participation to reflect the commitment to conducting a successful Lok Sabha Election in 2024 in the district.

The DEO emphasized officers uphold electoral laws, regulations, and ethical standards to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

Regarding the training of polling staff, the DEO asked for the setting up of facilitation centers in all tanning centers of all 9 Assembly segments of the District.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Returning Officers, Superintendent of Police, Deputy District Election Officers, Nodal Officers, SVEEP/AMF, Officers of R&B, PDD, and PHE, among other concerned.