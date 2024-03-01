LS polls: CEO directs officers to ensure robust arrangements for smooth conduct of election

BARAMULLA, MARCH 01: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Baramulla and chaired a comprehensive meeting of officers at Dak Bungalow here to review the preparation for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency to ensure smooth, free and fair conduct of the said election.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shakeel Ul Rehman; SSP Baramulla, SSP Kupwara, SSP Bandipora, SPs, Deputy Election Officers, Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of all assembly constituencies, election officials from all the three districts and other concerned officers.

It is worth mentioning here that the 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency consists of all the Assembly constituencies of Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora Districts and two Assembly constituencies of Budgam district.

During the meeting, the CEO was comprehensively briefed by the DCs, who are also District Election Officers (DEOs) of respective districts, regarding the various arrangements implemented by the administration to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process within the parliamentary constituency of 1-Baramulla.

Among other facets, the discussion encompassed the meticulous implementation of the electoral roll process, assessment of logistical requirements, manpower management plan, risk management plan, transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), polling staff and security personnel, implementation of robust security arrangements both in plains and border areas.

The meeting further deliberated on the allocation of sufficient Human Resources, implementation of the SVEEP plan at the booth level, formulation of a comprehensive material management plan, efficient and secure route mapping, and the development of an extensive training program tailored for Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and designated nodal officers to ensure extensive preparation for the elections.

Speaking during the meeting, the CEO directed the DEOs, AROs, AEROs, and all the stakeholders involved in the conduct of the election to create a conducive environment and ensure all necessary measures are taken to encourage and facilitate widespread participation from the community in the electoral process.

The CEO instructed the DEOs to establish robust control rooms in their respective districts to monitor various aspects of the election process, including tracking EVM-carrying vehicles, communication from polling stations, monitoring print and social media while acting as a point of contact in case of any emergencies during the elections.

To maximize public participation in the electoral process, Pole instructed the AROs on the implementation of widespread awareness campaigns at the booth level by engaging BLOs, sports personalities, government employees, youth icons, and influencers, and by organizing sports events, rallies, competitions, door-to-door campaigns, etc.

Meanwhile, the CEO underscored the importance of guaranteeing Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) for the polling staff and the security personnel deployed for electoral duties on election day and instructed the appointed Welfare Officers to ensure the availability of clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid, and electricity, at their designated camping areas for their comfort and well-being while fulfilling their duties during the elections.

Later, the CEO, accompanied by DC Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, and other officers visited the warehouses where the EVMs for the conduct of Lok Sabha Elections are housed securely, ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India (ECI).