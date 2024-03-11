LS polls: CEC arrives in Srinagar to review preparedness

Srinagar, Mar 11: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Srinagar on Monday evening to review preparedness for Lok Sabha polls and asses possibility of holding Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir.

CEC Kumar and top officials of the poll-body reached here today evening on a three-day visit to the Union Territory to review preparedness for Lok Sabha polls to be held in April- May.

During their visit, the poll-body would assess whether Assembly and Lok Sabha polls can be held together in the Union Territory.

Sources in J&K administration told a local news agecy would interact with all deputy commissioners, district police chiefs, divisional commissioners, inspector general of police, Kashmir range and additional director general of police, Jammu on Tuesday at Sheri- Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Later, the poll panel would meet representatives of different regional and national political parties tomorrow at the same venue.

The CEC would also meet chief secretary Atul Dulloo and Director General of Police RR Swain on Wednesday at Jammu.

It is worthwhile to mention that the commission is assessing possibility of holding Assembly polls in view of the deadline set-up by the Supreme Court.

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission of India to hold Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Jammu & Kashmir is without an elected government since June 19, 2018 when BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing “deteriorating security situation” in the erstwhile state of J&K.