LS polls: CAPF, JKAP/IRP Coys accorded warm welcome

SRINAGAR: Police accorded a warm welcome to the CAPF and JKAP/IRP companies who have arrived in the district for duties in connection with upcoming LS polls 2024.

SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra-IPS along with concerned Zonal SsP of the district, accompanied by SDPOs and jurisdictional SHOs received the CAPF and JKP Armed Police companies at various camping locations across Srinagar with immense enthusiasm, signifying the endeavor of District Police Srinagar for working in close collaboration with the CAPF/Armed Police in order to ensure smooth and fair elections.

Srinagar Police has assured full cooperation to CAPF and JKAP for effective facilitation of their duties to enable peaceful and orderly execution of electoral process.