LS Polls: 8.44% Voting by 9 am in Udhampur

In the initial two hours of polling in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC), over 8.44% voter turnout was recorded peacefully.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in J&K, here are the turnout figures for various regions: 11.39% in 48- Inderwal, 7.27% in 49- Kishtwar, 9.43% in 50-Padder Nagseni, 6.13% in 51-Bhaderwah, 9.97% in 52-Doda, 10.75 % in 53-Doda West, 9.71% in 54-Ramban, 5.91% in 55-Banihal, 5.88% in 59-Udhampur West, 9.81% in 60-Udhampur East, 7.19% in 61-Chenani, 7.58% in 62-Ramnagar, 8.17% in 63-Bani, 11.04% in 64-Billawar, 9.86% in 65-Basohli, 6.12% in 66-Jasrota, 9.03% in 67-Kathua and 10.37 % in 68-Hiranagar till 9 am.

Dr. Rakesh Minhas, the Returning Officer for the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, was among the first voters to cast his vote at the polling station. Despite adverse weather conditions, long queues were seen at polling stations across the constituency as voters exercised their franchise.