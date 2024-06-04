LS poll results: Modi, Rahul lead; Maneka, Smriti trail

SRINAGAR, June 4: As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from Varanasi seat after fourth round of voting by 9000 votes.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting for re-election from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, has built up a lead of over 45,000 votes within two hours of counting over his nearest rival, the CPI candidate Annie Raja, showed early counting trends at 9.45am. BJP state president K Surendran is in distant third place.

In Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is leading by 6500 votes. BJP’s Hema Malini is leading by over 38000 votes in Mathura while Dr Mahesh Sharma was leading by over 73,000 votes in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Actor Arun Govil is leading by over13000 votes in Meerut. In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is trailing by over 5800 votes while Union Minister Anupriya Patel is trailing by a slender margin of 269 votes in Mirzapur.

Smriti Irani also trails in Amethi seat by around 3000 votes.

With the counting of the votes in Lok Sabha polls underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 223 seats, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission.



According to the EC, the BJP is leading on 223 seats, the Congress is on 96 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 34 seats.