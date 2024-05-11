‘LS poll’: DEO Pulwama takes joint briefing of Zonal/ Sector Magistrates

PULWAMA: For seamless Lok Sabha Election 2024, the District Election Officer (DEO) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom conducted a comprehensive joint briefing session along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama, emphasizing the collaborative efforts needed for a successful election.

During the briefing, various aspects of the election process were discussed in detail. Pre-polling procedures, polling day arrangements, dispatch of polling parties and election materials, collection processes and mock polling exercises were meticulously reviewed to ensure thorough preparedness for all potential scenarios.

Dr. Basharat underscored the importance of coordination between Zonal/Sector Magistrates and Zonal/Sector Police officers to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. By fostering strong communication and synergy among all stakeholders, Pulwama District aims to deliver a flawless election experience for its constituents.

The joint briefing session served as a platform for exchange of ideas, strategies, and best practices to address any challenges that may arise during the election period. It highlighted the district administration’s commitment to upholding electoral norms, promoting voter awareness, and maintaining a safe and secure voting environment.

With a focused approach towards efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity, Pulwama District is poised to set a benchmark for conducting elections with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. As the election date of 13th May nears, all efforts are being directed towards ensuring that every voter can exercise their democratic right in a seamless manner.

Earlier, ARO of the assembly segments presented an overview of AS wise preparations including arrangements for smooth dispatch and receipt of polling parties.