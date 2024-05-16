LS poll: DEO Kupwara presides over training prog

KUPWARA: In order to ensure smooth conduct of Lok Sabha Election in the district, a training programme was today conducted for all Sector and Zonal Magistrates here at Auditorium of GDC Kupwara which was presided over by District Election Officer (DEO), Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DEO stressed upon the officers to take their responsibility with utmost care and seriously and stay proactive in the ground to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of polling in the district during the Lok Sabha Election.

The DEO sensitized the officers about their crucial role and responsibilities under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The officers were directed to ensure their visit to each and every polling station falling in their respective jurisdiction.

The DEO also stressed upon the officers to ensure no seditious material is being distributed around the polling stations and no canvassing by political parties takes place so that the entire polling goes smoothly. The officers were also directed to ensure reporting of voter turnout on polling day well within the time intervals and no delay should be caused in this regard.

Regarding polling in shadow areas, the DEO said that Special Sector Magistrates have been designated to polling stations belonging to far flung areas of Machill, Keran, Jumagund, Kumkadi, Budnamal and Karnah to ensure hassle free polling in these areas.

Meanwhile, the District Level Master Trainers provided thorough awareness to the participants regarding implementation of different rules and guidelines of ECI to be followed during the conduct of election. They were also familiarized about the procedure for replacement of EVMs and battery replacement if needed.