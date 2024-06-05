LS Election: All Eyes on NDA and INDIA Meetings Today

New Delhi: After a marathon six-week, seven-phase voting, results were declared yesterday for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats and prevailed over the Opposition alliance – INDIA, which bagged 232 seats.

Both NDA and INDIA bloc will be holding key meeting today on the way forward. The contest between the BJP and INDIA alliance is a reflection of a broader ideological battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in his coalition primarily — Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP.

Here Are The Live Updates On Lok Sabha Poll Updates



Jun 05, 2024 11:58 (IST)

Election Results 2024: All Seats Declared

The Lok Sabha elections results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls.

Jun 05, 2024 11:48 (IST)

Lok Sabha Elections: What Chandrababu Naidu Said

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said he supports the NDA and will be attending the coalition’s meeting today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to form the government for the third consecutive time.

Jun 05, 2024 11:46 (IST)

Election Results: INDIA Alliance Leaders In Delhi

The leaders of Opposition alliance – INDIA – have arrived in Delhi for a crucial meeting after Lok Sabha elections results were announced yesterday. The meeting will be held at 6 pm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)