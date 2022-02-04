Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1429 new Coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

Even as three persons succumbed to the virus, the number of cases reported on Friday was the lowest during the last 24 days. Earlier, 1148 infections were reported on January 11 last month.

Officials said 607 of the fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 822 from the Kashmir valley. The overall case tally remained at 443891.

Giving district-wise details, officials said Srinagar reported 266 cases, Baramulla 108, Budgam 86, Pulwama 34, Kupwara 55, Anantnag 64, Bandipora 47, Ganderbal 45, Kulgam 96, Shopian 21, Jammu 228, Udhampur 53, Rajouri 12, Doda 135, Kathua 60, Samba 4, Kishtwar 47, Poonch 19, Ramban 26 and Reasi 23.

One death was reported from the Jammu division and two from Kashmir valley. So far, 4702 people have died due to the virus – 2300 in Jammu and 2402 in Kashmir Valley.

A total of 4057 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the time— 1437 from Jammu Division and 2620 from Kashmir. So far, 415109 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 24080—6851 in Jammu and 17229 in Kashmir.

Officials said no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today. So far, 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 48961 doses of the covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.