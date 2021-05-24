Lowest daily caseload in a month: J&K sees 2,237 cases in last 24 hours, 45 more succumb to virus

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported a major dip in the number of Covid-19 cases as 2,237 persons were confirmed to have contracted the infection in the last 24 hours while 45 more people succumbed to it during the time, officials said on Monday.

This was the lowest daily caseload in the last 28 days in J&K.

Among the fresh cases, the officials said 854 were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1383 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 272858.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 29 were reported from Jammu Division and 16 from Kashmir Valley, taking fatality count past 3600-mark— 3609 to be exact— 1732 in Jammu and 1877 in Kahsmir.

Providing district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 309 cases, Baramulla 103, Budgam 221, Pulwama 77, Kupwara 204, Anantnag 106, Bandipora 77, Ganderbal 91, Kulgam 169, Shopian 26, Jammu 441, Udhampur 55, Rajouri 66, Doda 43, Kathua 49, Samba 31, Kishtwar 47, Poonch 27, Ramban 47and Reasi 48.

Moreover, they said, 3999 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1490 from Jammu Division and 2509 from the Valley. there are 45630 active positive cases—18738 in Jammu and 26892 in Kashmir.