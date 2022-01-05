Covid-19 has returned to haunt Tollywood. The release of Prabhas-starer `Radhe Shyam’ has been pushed back as third-wave sweeps the country.

The announcement of the film release being postponed comes just 10 days before the film was scheduled to hit the theatre.

“We have to postpone the release of our film Radhe Shyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! # Radhe Shyam Postponed,” UV Creations tweeted.

The company also issued a detailed statement to clear the air about the postponement. “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labor of love to get to the big screens… “Radhe Shyam is a story of love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon,” UV Creations said.

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video has offered Rs 350 crore for Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam to release the movie on its platform.

A few days ago Netflix reportedly had offered Rs 300 crore to the producers of Radhe Shyam.

Last month, the trailer of `Radhe Shyam set a national record by clocking over 64 million views in 24 hours. No other Indian film trailer had amassed even remotely close to 64 million views in 24 hours. The trailer has also garnered over 1.5 million likes cumulatively.

Interestingly, the Hindi language trailer of Radhe Shyam is gaining more views than the Telugu version.

Radhe Shyam’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. It releases on January 14.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho starring Shradha Kapoor. The actor has been out of the public radar for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The multi-lingual film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The trailer was launched by Rebel Star Krishnam Raju in all five languages at the pre-release function held last at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.