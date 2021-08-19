‘Love, rape and murder’: Siblings rip social fabric to shreds in J&K

SRINAGAR: Two crimes, two siblings and the social fabric of predominately religious Jammu and Kashmir is torn into shreds.

In the first case, a sister allegedly killed her brother after he objected to her relationship with a local boy in Rajouri. In the second incident, a 30-year-old brother allegedly raped his 22-year-old sister for three years in the Bandipora district

On August 11, Rajouri police received information that Ankit Bakshi, 24, has been found dead in his house at Chakli village. Since there was apprehension that miscreants might use this incident to inflame communal tension, the police constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

During the investigation, police found that Bakshi was allegedly murdered by her sister in connivance with her boyfriend and a juvenile. “Priya Bakshi was in a relationship with Rajan Sharma for the last one year. It did not go down well with the deceased. He was objecting to it. He showed his opposition. The accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the deceased,” said Sheema Qasba, Superintendent of Police, Rajouri.

Police said during the investigation, a lot of efforts were made to mislead the SIT, but they stood their ground and cracked the case in a professional manner.

“Crime scene was recreated. Technical data was analyzed. During an examination of the crime scene, we found there was no forceful entry. It indicated that it was either an insider’s job or the accused got easy excess. We analyzed and correlated the technical data to identify the accused. Later we arrested Priya, Sharma, and juvenile. During questioning, they confessed to the crime,” she said.

On August 12, Jammu and Kashmir slipped into a shock when a 22-year-old girl approached police in Bandipora alleging that her brother has been raping her for the last four years. Police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused.

“We have arrested the man who is between 30 and 35 years old. The girl is 22-23 years old. She alleged that he has been raping her for the last four to five years. We have recorded her statement,” said Mohammad Idrees, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Bandipora.

This is for the first time such cases have surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir. In April 2019, shock and outrage swept across Kashmir when a 22-year-old woman committed suicide after she was allegedly raped by her father in the Bandipora district.

On October 29, 2018, a 50-year-old father allegedly raped and impregnated his 22-year-old daughter in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police later arrested the father.

In September 2019, a 14-year-old step-brother along with his friends gang-raped and murdered the nine-year-old sister on the instance of his mother in the border area of Uri. Police later arrested all accused including stepbrother, his friends, and stepmother in the case.