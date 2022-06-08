Mysuru: A man killed his daughter for loving a boy of the Dalit community and surrendered before the police in the Mysuru district of Karnataka.

The shocking incident took place within Periyapattana police station limits. According to the police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to the Vokkaliga community, considered an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in the 2nd year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from a neighboring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was a minor. The girl gave a statement against her parents at the police station.

She told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents. The police sent her to the Observation Home.

Some time ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter on one of the farmlands at the Dalit boy’s village. Further investigation into the matter is on.