Lotus bloom at Wular: Tourists make beeline to witness unique spectacle after 30 years

Srinagar, Aug 4: The Lotus bloom at Wular Lake after three decades has turned the valley’s largest freshwater lake into a vibrant tourist attraction.

For the first time since 1992, lotus flowers — locally known for their edible stems, nadru — have blossomed across 4 to 5 square kilometers of the lake.

The resurgence follows a prolonged absence after a massive flood disrupted the lake’s delicate ecosystem, burying the aquatic plants beneath layers of silt.

The sudden appearance of the bloom has sparked excitement among locals and tourists alike, with boat rides and photo sessions becoming common in the otherwise quiet stretches of Wular, located in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“I never thought I would see this again in my lifetime. As a child, I remember picking nadru with my father. Now, after decades, it’s like the lake has come alive again,” said Bashir Ahmad Dar, a 62-year-old fisherman from Lankreshipora.

Locals from nearby areas are also making the trip to witness the spectacle. “I came from Baramulla just to see this. We’ve always heard stories about the beauty of Wular, but seeing it covered in lotus flowers is surreal. It’s something you don’t forget,” said 28-year-old Hilal Ahmad Bhat.

Tourists have also taken note. Seema Rathi, a visitor from Delhi, said she shortened her itinerary after reading about the bloom online. “I had planned to visit Gulmarg, but after I read about the lotus in Wular, I knew I had to see it. So, it cut short my Gulmarg stay to see the magic, like nature has returned home.”

The reappearance of the lotus in the lake is believed to uplift the families living in the vicinity of the lake.

“Our entire income was dependent on water chestnut harvesting and fish. Now we have the lotus, which is in good demand across the valley and outside Kashmir. This year, many farmers have associated themselves with the lotus crop here,” said Suhail Ahmad, a resident of Botingoo.

Environmentalists view the bloom as a hopeful sign of ecological recovery in one of South Asia’s most critical wetlands. “It depicts the revival of the lake. The government has taken many measures to preserve the lake. Locals too have realised the importance of the lake, which provided livelihood to thousands of families in Sopore and Bandipora,” said Irshad Bhat, an environment expert.