‘LOST;FOUND’: Faheem Abdullah, Artiste First release musical masterpiece

SRINAGAR: Artiste First, an independent music label that nurtures both established and emerging talents with a team of passionate music enthusiasts and professionals, has collaborated with Faheem Abdullah, a Kashmiri singer turned storyteller known for his expressive lyrics, on his album “LOST;FOUND.” Since the release of the single “Ishq,” anticipation has been mounting for Abdullah’s latest album, which debuted on May 25th at a prominent event in Srinagar, Kashmir. The launch was attended by notable personalities from Kashmir and many fans.

The song “Ishq” has deeply resonated with listeners, conveying themes of love and longing. It has become a sensation on streaming platforms, captivating audiences worldwide with its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song has topped charts on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, uniting listeners from Asia to Europe, Africa to America, with its uplifting message of love and hope. “Ishq” has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube, trended #1 on Spotify’s Top Charts, and accumulated around 1 billion views and over 560,000 reels on Instagram.

“LOST;FOUND” offers a captivating musical journey from feeling lost to the joy of being found, with the semicolon symbolizing a soul-reviving pause. The album features 14 eclectic tracks, including viral hits like “Sajde,” “Ishq,” “Chak Chuk Blues,” and “Waavo.” Each song tells a personal story, reflecting Faheem’s thoughts and experiences.

Hailing from Kashmir, Faheem Abdullah is celebrated for his exquisite lyrics and exceptional voice. Fans adore his music for its fresh and unique identity. His previous hits, like “Ishq,” “Ae Yaad,” and “Jhelum,” have earned him numerous accolades. “LOST;FOUND” showcases Faheem’s dynamic collaboration with talented artists from the valley.

Talking about the much-awaited launch, Faheem Abdullah said, “I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to unveil our labor of love in Kashmir, where my journey, alongside many others, commenced. ‘LOST;FOUND’ is a journey from the state of ‘Lost’ to the state of ‘Found,’ with the semicolon symbolizing a pause of self-introspection, self-discovery, and self-realization. While we are overjoyed by the warm reception we have received so far, we are thrilled to present the complete album to the audience.”

Sharing his thoughts on the album launch, Rohit Sobti, Co-Founder of Artiste First, said, “Faheem is a woke new-age artiste. He is very aware for 27. We are glad that we are part of his journey from ‘Lost’ to ‘Found.’ It is like the birth of an artiste when they find their orbit. Faheem’s orbit is mysterious, genre-neutral, and filled with depth of emotions and poetry. With Faheem, we have built a model that will help other forthcoming artistes and releases. There is something for every kind of listener in this collection, and that is what makes ‘LOST;FOUND’ so special. I also want to thank the 36 collaborators on the album for making it special.”

With its diverse themes, varied moods, and distinct personalities, ‘LOST;FOUND’ offers a truly unique listening journey. The album ‘LOST;FOUND’ is available on all leading music platforms.