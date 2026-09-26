LoP Sunil Sharma Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Key J&K Issues

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, issues including security, law and order, development and matters related to the ongoing Assembly session were discussed.

Sunil Sharma said that the Union Home Minister reaffirmed the Union Government’s firm and unwavering commitment to peace, development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that all possible support and cooperation was assured in addressing the key concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.