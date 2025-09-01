LoP briefs HM on devastation caused by cloudbursts

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 01: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday, briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Raj Bhawan Jammu about the extensive damage and distress caused by recent cloudbursts, incessant rainfall, and flash floods in various parts of the Jammu region.

On the second day of his visit to the Union Territory to personally assess the aftermath of the natural calamity, Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed in detail the loss of precious human lives, livestock, damage to movable and immovable properties, and the sufferings of the people. Sunil Sharma strongly urged the Home Minister to constitute special central teams to assess the damage across the affected districts. He emphasized the need for these teams to conduct a detailed and transparent survey so that required relief and rehabilitation measures can be planned.

He also demanded an immediate relief package for the calamity-hit areas and affected population, highlighting the urgent need for financial support, temporary shelters, food supplies, and restoration of basic services. The scale of destruction is alarming. Roads have been washed away, power infrastructure is damaged, water supply systems are paralyzed, and several remote areas are cut off, he informed the HM.

Sunil Sharma further shared that the people of the affected areas are in distress and need the government’s immediate intervention. The LoP slso called for a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package aimed at rebuilding damaged infrastructure and restoring normal activities. He particularly highlighted the sectors of roads, electricity, and water supply, which have suffered the most due to the floods.

Sunil Sharma reiterated the importance of long-term mitigation measures and better disaster preparedness mechanisms to safeguard lives and livelihoods in the future. The Union Home Minister assured that the Centre stands with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this hour of crisis and that all necessary steps will be taken for timely relief and restoration.