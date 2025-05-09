Lone opens Handwara residence for displaced families

HANDWARA, MAY 09: In a humanitarian move amid rising border tensions in District Kupwara, Member of Legislative Assembly from Handwara and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, Sajad Gani Lone, has opened the doors of his office-cum-residence in Handwara to families displaced by cross-border shelling.

Taking to X, Lone extended an open invitation to those affected, saying, “I very humbly invite all those who are affected by shelling in District Kupwara to stay at my office cum residence at Handwara. It is a large place and I am sure it can accommodate many families. These are tough times and together we will face them.”

He further assured that necessary arrangements for lodging and basic facilities would be made available by tomorrow. Lone also instructed his party workers to assist all displaced individuals, irrespective of political background, ensuring that help reaches everyone in need.

For those seeking assistance or coordination, residents can contact Ashique Hussein at +91 99068 61596, Ashraf Bandey at +91 99066 42888, or Rahil Dar at +91 70063 24441. Lone concluded his message with prayers for the safety and well-being of all residents facing the brunt of the ongoing shelling.