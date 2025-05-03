Lone calls for temporary pause in political hostilities

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: In light of the prevailing tension in the region, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) chief and Handwara MLA has appealed for a temporary cessation of political hostilities. Emphasizing the need for unity and composure, he urged fellow political leaders to hold back on mudslinging and public sparring during these trying times.

“We will have many, many more moments to fight it out politically,” the JKPC leader stated, calling for restraint and political maturity, especially as Kashmir faces mounting anxiety and uncertainty.

Drawing attention to the growing distress among “lakhs of students and traders” outside the Valley, he noted that many are living in fear amid rising tensions and the looming threat of conflict, which he referred to as “war clouds.” He also expressed concern over the influence of certain social media content creators and YouTubers who, according to him, are promoting a skewed image of Kashmiris as antagonistic—further fueling harmful stereotypes. “In the middle of all this, political blame games and finger-pointing are not just unhelpful—they’re harmful,” he said, urging all parties to act with responsibility and refrain from provocative rhetoric.

Admitting to the political system’s flaws, the JKPC chief candidly remarked, “Let’s face it—none of us are squeaky clean.” Stressing that his appeal was not a moral lecture, he requested a month-long pause in political confrontations to prioritize calm and stability. “Trust me, I too am itching for a political fight. But now is not the time,” he concluded, pledging to avoid any political mudslinging and encouraging others to do the same in the broader interest of the region.