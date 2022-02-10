Imagine a fellow seated next to you in a bus is a rooster!

Don’t be surprised. A rooster was charged Rs 30 for traveling in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus. This incident took place in Sultanabad bus stand in Telangana.

According to Telangana Today, passenger Mohammed Ali boarded the bus at B powerhouse, Ramagundam, and hid the rooster in a saree.

When the bus reached the Sultanabad bus stand, the rooster started moving. After being questioned Mohammed Ali said there was a rooster in the wrap.

Without wasting any time, the conductor issued Rs 30 ticket to the rooster. When Mohammed Ali questioned about a ticket being issued for the rooster, the conductor stated categorically that all living things would be charged in RTC buses.

Speaking to Telangana Today, V Venkatesham, Godavarikhani depot manager, said that it was against corporation norms to allow animals into buses.

“Conductors fail to notice the passenger boarding the vehicle along with the rooster. He neglected his duties. Whenever he noticed a rooster, the conductor had to get the passenger down from the bus. Instead of doing so, the conductor had made another mistake by issuing a ticket to the animal. So, disciplinary action would be taken against the conductor,” the manager said.