Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19, ‘stable’ now

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 19 March. The 58-year-old was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on 20 March. He is stable now.

A few days back, Om Birla inaugurated the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) health camp in Parliament House.

This comes as 43,846 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,15,99,130, said the Union health ministry on Sunday.

This is the highest jump in fresh infections the country has seen since late November last year. Over the past week, India has seen the sharpest surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily count as the state recorded 27,126 new Covid-19 cases — the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year — in the last 24 hours.

The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India’s total active caseload.

In addition to this, the death toll due to the disease in India has reached 1,59,755, with 197 more people losing their lives in the last 24 hours. The fatalities have also seen an upward trend this month.

As many as 22,956 recuperated from Covid-19 during the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,30,288.