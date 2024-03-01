Lok Sabha polls: DC Pulwama inspects dispatch & receipt rooms

PULWAMA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, who is also the District Election Officer today conducted a thorough inspection of Dispatch and Receipt/Strong rooms of district in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dr. Basharat accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama meticulously reviewed the security arrangements and logistical protocols of the dispatch and receipt/strong rooms. These rooms play a crucial role in safeguarding election materials and ballots, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

The officers also addressed traffic management strategies and the deployment of polling parties. Recognizing the significance of efficient traffic management, particularly on Election Day, they emphasized the importance of coordination and preparedness to minimize disruptions and ensure smooth transportation for polling parties and voters alike.

Dr. Basharat reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to conducting free, fair, and secure elections. He emphasized the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies and election staff, in upholding the democratic values and principles of the electoral process.

SSP reaffirmed the police department’s dedication to maintaining law and order during the electoral period, emphasizing the deployment of adequate security personnel and resources to safeguard election-related activities.

The joint inspection underscores the proactive approach of the district administration and law enforcement agencies in ensuring the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in Pulwama district.