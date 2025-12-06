Social Media claims on JKPSC exams misleading: LoK Bhawan

Srinagar: Amid growing online speculation and rising concerns among JKAS aspirants, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor on Saturday clarified that several social media posts circulating about the JKPSC Prelims examination were “misleading,” asserting that the age-relaxation file sent by the government was promptly returned the same day with a key query, but no response has been received since.

In a post on X, the Office of LG J&K, wrote that social media posts regarding the JKPSC examination were misleading. It stated that Lok Bhavan received the file on 2nd December 2025, which pertained solely to age relaxation.

The file was returned the same day 2nd December 2025 with a query asking whether it was logistically feasible to conduct the exam on 7th December after incorporating changes in eligibility criteria at such a late stage, the post said.

“Despite the lapse of four days, Lok Bhavan has not received any response. I fully sympathize with the young aspirants,” it added.

The post further noted that the advertisement notice for the examination was issued by the J&K Public Service Commission on 22.08.2025, while the exam date was notified on 06.11.2025 for conduct on 07.12.2025. (KNC)