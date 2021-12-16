British Medical Journal (BMJ) has revealed that a song by US rapper `Logic’ has helped in reducing the number of suicides in the US.

Titled 1-800-273-8255 – the number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – the song generated strong public attention upon its release and following two notable performances.

Research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed that following these events an additional 9,915 calls were recorded and there was evidence of a reduction in the number of US suicides.

“All these events gave widespread public attention to the message of the song – that help from Lifeline is available and effective,” the researchers said.

“Suicide prevention and education efforts must harness positive media to educate the general public and high-risk groups about suicide prevention without doing harm to individuals at risk. But a major dilemma for research in this area has been that stories of hope and recovery receive much less media coverage than stories of suicide death,” they said.

The events the study noted were the song’s release on April 28, 2017, Logic’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017, and a later performance at the Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018.

The song – which features Alessia Cara and Khalid – remained in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 US music charts for several weeks. It was ranked number three in September 2017.

The song’s release was also associated with a nearly 10% rise in online Google searches for Lifeline in the 28 days after.

The analysis found that 1-800-273-8255 was associated with a call volume increase of 6.9% to Lifeline during the 34-day period when public attention to the song was substantial.

Over the same period there was some evidence of a reduction in suicides amounting to 245 fewer suicides, a decrease of 5.5%, the study showed.