Lodging, boarding, PGs: Options for youngsters studying, working in Hyderabad

Hyderabad with its excellent education system and job avenues is inundated by young students and professionals every year, who migrate to the city in search of better opportunities. The city has evolved as a Cosmopolis on the back of this young migrant population. People here are friendly, the food is amazing, and history is sprawled all over the city making it one of the top destinations to live in. The cost of living in Hyderabad is also comparatively less than other evolving metropolitan cities in India. All these qualities make it one of the coolest places to live in India.

But shifting to a new city is not as easy as it sounds and comes with its own array of problems. One of the biggest problems being faced by the millennials is finding suitable accommodation that will fit their budget. But how do you go about finding suitable accommodation? In case you want to identify the best PG in Hyderabad, it is good to start with getting a sense of the budget. This can help you identify the kind of place you want, the options where you can search, and whether the place lives up to its reviews. With the evolving migrant scene in the city, there are a host of new-age accommodation options that are redefining the landscape in the city.

If you are looking for a hassle-free life, you can opt for professionally managed accommodation providers like Stanza Living who offer all the facilities necessary for making life easier. The rent includes all amenities such as a good water supply, security, electricity, internet connectivity, CCTV, excellent food, and a friendly environment. Most importantly, at this juncture where sanitization and social distancing are mandatory, these companies are following guidelines laid down by the Government and taking all necessary precautions in ensuring that their premises are sanitized and those staying in the hostel have all the facilities provided to them. And if you thought that with the lockdown, these places have a dearth of entertainment options, you are mistaken. In-house fitness spaces, entertainment lounges, and virtual social events abound to keep you entertained and connected. Come weekends, you can get ready for a gaming session, a musical evening, a dance face-off and so much more. They have options like PG in Kondapur, Nizampet etc that are well connected to the city’s entertainment options as well.

There are a large number of restaurants, pubs, and lounges, with many outlets open until the wee hours. And you have places that cater to all kinds of personalities. If you are an outdoor kind of person and want to have fun and adventure with friends, then a visit to the Great Hyderabad Adventure club located in Banjara Hills is the place to be. Here you can participate in activities like rappelling, rock climbing among other things.

Bored over the weekend with nothing to do? Then pay a visit to,’ The Ramoji Film City’ which is the world’s largest film studio complex. Spread over 1666 acres, it is a popular recreational center containing natural and artificial attractions including an amusement park.

For those of you who love history, this city is steeped in it. Known as the `city of nawabs’ it has a rich legacy that finds its way in the monuments, the cuisines, and even the ethnic clothing that you can explore. This is also one of the cities where you can find a perfect amalgamation of North and South Indian dwellers belonging to different regions. The food here is lip-smacking, delicious, and fit for kings. Most popular among all the dishes is the Hyderabadi biryani. A perfect blend of Mughal, Nawabi, and Andhra cuisine, the food in Hyderabad is a paradise for all those who love a bit of ‘fire’ in their meals.

Hyderabad is a perfect blend of traditional ethos and modern lifestyle and the culture of Hyderabad is a diverse one, so make the most of your stay there.