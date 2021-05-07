‘Lockdown has pushed them to starvation’: Kashmir Chamber seeks financial assistance for daily earners

Srinagar: Stating that the fresh lockdown has pushed people who survive on daily earnings to starvation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), President, Sheikh Ashiq has appealed the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to announce “financial sustenance package” for the affected.

In a statement, Ashiq said: “While the business community was still struggling to revive after the unprecedented developments since August 2019, the fresh spell of lockdown has created havoc for many of the families, which survive on daily earnings.”

“From the transporters to Shikara Walas to small shopkeepers, people from various walks of life including local laborers and street vendors have not been able to earn even a penny,” the KCCI president said.

“One can only imagine the plight of families who have not been able to earn anything in the given conditions,” he added.

He said given the fact the several states have already announced special financial packages for affected people, it was the responsibility of the Raj Bhawan to announce similar or even magnanimous packages for the affected in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashiq said in the absence of a “democratically elected government”, all hopes are pinned on Raj Bhawan for providing succor to the people in these testing times.

He said the Raj Bhawan should also start free meals for the Covid patients and their attendants undergoing treatment at government facilities.

The KCCI also sought public cooperation in making the fight against Covid19 a success.

“Every effort in these testing times have to be collective and Raj Bhawan will have to take a lead on this for collective response to the crises which has befallen on Jammu and Kashmir,” the Kashmir Inc President said.

The KCCI also sought improvement in distribution of oxygen to the affected families.

Ashiq also appealed the people to refrain from any hoarding of life-support-systems like oxygen concentrators once the patient recovers.

Ashiq hailed the humanitarian groups, which have been working day and night to provide assistance to the affected.