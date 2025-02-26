Jammu, Feb 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that local recruitment in terrorist groups has dropped to zero and no commander of any outfit is alive in Kashmir.

In an interview with National Channel, LG Sinha said, “Security forces are following a clear guiding principle: Don’t touch innocents, don’t spare the culprits.”

LG Sinha said, “Jammu was never a challenge, but the focus had shifted to Kashmir. Our neighboring country played a role in infiltrating people and disturbing the peace in the Jammu region, but we are prepared to establish peace,” he asserted, adding that the “people of Jammu are nationalists and they will never tolerate terrorism.”

On action against terrorist supporters, LG Sinha said, “We have to wipe out the terror ecosystem.” He revealed that 76 government employees had been dismissed for supporting terrorism.

He said that these measures played a pivotal role in establishing peace in the region.

LG Sinha praised the improved coordination among security forces, which had contributed to successfully tackling terrorism.

Regarding the revival of Kashmir’s cultural and tourism sector, Sinha noted that Bollywood film shootings had resumed, and cinema halls had reopened in the region after 32 years. Following the successful conduct of the G20 summit, the number of foreign tourists visiting Kashmir had increased significantly. International cricket, including the Legends League, had been introduced, and there was no longer a “shutdown calendar”—only a “business calendar.”

“The new generation has forgotten stone-pelting, and for the first time in 35 years, Muharram processions were allowed. People were fed up with the violence,” he observed.

Dispelling speculation of any discord between the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, he clarified, “We are on the same page when it comes to the development of J&K.”

He also assured the people that the Union Home Minister had affirmed on the floor of the house, and even the Prime Minister had assured, that statehood would be restored.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that steps taken to make governance transparent and accountable had led to increased public faith in the system.

He noted that J&K’s growth rate had risen by 9.5% and that wasteful expenditure had been reduced. He also lauded the J&K Police, stating that it was different from other police forces in the country and that security forces had played a crucial role in restoring peace.

“Last year, we completed 92,000 projects. Elections were peaceful, and for the first time in 35 years, poll campaigning continued until 11 PM,” he highlighted.

Highlighting infrastructure improvements, he noted that connectivity had played a vital role in J&K’s development, with projects worth crores being implemented. “The distance between Jammu and Srinagar can now be covered in four hours. The Zojila Tunnel will be completed by 2026. Rail connectivity will be inaugurated by PM Modi soon, and air connectivity has increased with 126 flights operating from Srinagar daily. Digital connectivity has expanded, covering most areas, and J&K ranks number one in online services.”

LG Sinha stated that 70% of J&K’s population is associated with agriculture and horticulture, with 13 lakh families dependent on farming. The Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) aims to double the contribution of farmers to J&K’s GDP. He credited Prime Minister Modi for revoking many regressive laws that had previously hindered investment.

“From 1947 to 2021, J&K saw only Rs 14,000 crore in investment. However, under the new industrial scheme with massive incentives—unmatched by any other state or UT—investment has surged. Currently, Rs 33,000 crore worth of industrial projects are in progress, with projects worth Rs 10,000 crore already operational.”

He also mentioned the creation of a land bank to facilitate investment, assuring that those who were unable to acquire land earlier would receive it soon.

Tourism has seen exponential growth, with 2.36 crore visitors to J&K. “Many people who owned a single hotel have now built another one in the past four years,” he said. The export of Pashmina and carpets has doubled, and horticulture products are reaching the Middle East.

He further highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), J&K had remained the top-performing region for three consecutive years.