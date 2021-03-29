Local LeT militant involved in Sopore attack: IGP

Directs SSP to suspend PSOs of protected persons present at the time of attack

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar Monday said that two militants including a foreigner and a local militant were involved in Sopore attack in which a councillor and cop were killed while another councillor was grievously injured.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told news agency Kashmir News Observer that local militant of LeT outfit Mudasir Pandit and a foreign militant were involved in the attack, however, further investigation was going on.

Pertinently, IGP Kashmir visited Sopore and inspected the crime scene and held a meeting with Army’s sector commander, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore.

Kumar said that he also directed the SSP Sopore to suspend four PSOs of protected persons who were present there and did not retaliate. He also said that cordon and search operations have been launched at two locations in the area.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore, Sudhanshu Verma Monday said they have accessed the CCTV footage and it was being looked into.

Notably, a municipal councilor and a policeman were killed while another one was injured in a militant attack at Sopore municipal office on Monday afternoon in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, block medical officer Dr. Rudhiyana said that two persons were brought dead to the hospital and the other was critically injured.

“The critically injured was shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar”, she said.

Earlier, police in a Tweet said: “Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow.” (KNO)