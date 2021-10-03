LoC trade: NIA raids 9 locations in Poonch

Jammu: National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried searches at nine locations at Poonch in connection with cross LoC trade case.

“NIA with the assistance of J&K Police, CRPF and ITBP, conducted searches at nine locations at the premises of the suspected LoC traders in Poonch district,” NIA said.

The case was registered on 9 December 2016 by NIA under Section 17 of UA(P) Act, 1967.

“LoC Trade was started in the year 2008 as a part of confidence-building measure between J&K and PaK,” NIA said, adding, “The trade was based on barter system and third party origin

goods were not allowed.”

The agency said that the case was related to the “large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds (badam-giri) and other items via the Cross LoC Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri, District Baramulla and Chakkan-Da-Bag, District Poonch.”

“These funds were purportedly being used for fomenting (militancy)/ separatism in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Investigation into the case revealed that some of the traders having excess imports were channelizing the surplus profit generated to (militant) organizations while others are suspected to have links / connections with proscribed (militant) organizations.”

He said during the searches conducted today, the NIA said that documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the suspects.

“Further investigation in the case continues.” (GNS)