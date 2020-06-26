Liverpool wins Premier League to end 30-year title drought

Liverpool: Liverpool have been able to end a 30-year championship drought as they have been crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea.

Thursday’s result confirmed the already inevitable coronation of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have left records in their wake en route to establishing a 23-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s City.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league’s COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

Klopp paid tribute to his predecessor, Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was the last Anfield manager to claim the title, as well as his former captain Steven Gerrard, who came so close to leading his team to the Trophy in 2012/13.

“It is unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the official Premier League website. “Knowing how much Kenny supported us, it is for you.

“He has waited 30 years and it’s for Stevie Gerrard. The boys admire you all and it’s easy to motivate the team because of our great history.”

Revitalised under the German, Liverpool are now champions of England, Europe and the world, having already won the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Klopp admitted that he was quite nervous during Thursday night’s game in which the Blues led, City equalised and then hit a post before a late Willian penalty sealed the home victory.

“It was really tense for 100 minutes of the City game,” Klopp said. “I didn’t really want to be involved but you are when you watch it.”

The German praised his players for their performance this season, especially after the three-month suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an incredible achievement by my players and it’s a huge joy for me to coach them,” Klopp said.(IANS)