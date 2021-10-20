Liverpool vs Atlético: Mohamed Salah sets goalscoring record; read more if you missed last night’s game

Antoine Griezmann’s pair came to a nought even as he was sent off for Atlético Madrid as a display of sensational football by Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool claim the top spot in group B of UEFA Champions League last night.

Atlético Madrid fell to a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool whose in-form attacker Salah netted a double, including the winner from the penalty spot.

Mo Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in nine matches in a row and he did it in style with a match-winning brace. He’s now scored 12 goals (9.18 xG) in 11 games this season.

Liverpool is now unbeaten in 21 matches in all competitions. It is their longest competitive unbeaten streak since a run of 24 from January to May 1989.

They are also only the second club, after Ajax, to win a Champions League away game against both Atletico and Real Madrid.

Salah opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the eighth minute and Naby Keita added a second with a thunderous volley five minutes later, but Liverpool’s defence imploded and Atletico came roaring back.

Griezmann steered home a Koke shot in the 20th minute to reduce the deficit and 14 minutes later he put his side level, but he was sent off seven minutes into the second half for a careless and dangerous high boot that caught Roberto Firmino in the head.

Salah put Liverpool back in front with a 78th-minute penalty and Atletico had a similar award overturned after a VAR review, leaving the Reds to see out the game and stay top in Group B on nine points, five ahead of second-placed Atletico.

Goals, penalties, red cards, that game had them all. It was 90 minutes of pure drama and skill. A goal from Naby Keita and two from Mo Salah were enough to earn Liverpool all three points despite the best efforts of Antoine Griezmann (two goals).

The Reds take a five point lead over both Atletico and Porto in Group B and if they beat Atletico at Anfield in the next fixture they will guarantee a place in the knockout stages.