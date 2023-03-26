Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, welcomed their third child together. Zuckerberg announced the birth of their daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg on social media.

In an Instagram post, the Facebook founder captioned a photo of himself with the infant, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg!” You are such a blessing.”

In the photo, Zuckerberg can be seen smiling while holding his newborn daughter.

In the same post, he uploaded another photo of Priscilla holding Aurelia close to her and making skin-to-skin contact with her.

Zuckerberg and Chan married in 2012, and they already have two kids, August, who is five, and Maxima, who is seven.

After Zuckerberg published the announcement of his baby girl’s arrival, the post has received over three lakh likes.

In the comments section, others are applauding the pair.

“Congratulations to you and Priscilla on another gorgeous baby girl,” one online user remarked.

After meeting in college, Chan and Zuckerberg fell in love.They met at a frat party at Harvard University and began dating in 2003.

On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows.On their tenth wedding anniversary last year, they recreated a scene from their wedding.