Literature, new ideas give strength to society: LG

JAMMU: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today delivered a keynote address at the Ghazipur Literature Festival. festival, organised by Bharat Dialogues,brought together authors, scholars, artists and policymakers from the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, South Africa, Suriname, Fiji, Norway, and many other countries to celebrate shared heritage and ideas and identity. High Commissioner of South Africa in India, Prof Anil Sooklal and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Dr SangeetaBalwantwere among the special invitees at the event.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor spoke on the contribution of Indian Diaspora to the humanity’s all-round evolution and global growth.

“With the hard work, integrity, dedication and following the ancient values, Indian Diaspora has gained global recognition and also helped in strengthening ties,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the writers and thinkers to act as a bridge between society and perspectives and ideas and strengthenthe spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

He highlighted that the Writers and Thinkers hold a unique position to influence society and have a great responsibility to strengthen social progress and unity by promoting values like equality, justice and fraternity.They must also use their creative power to drive social change and make the world more aware and sensitive to its duties, he further said.

“Literature, new ideas and perspective give strength to the society. Without good literature and new ideas, a society may physically exist but it will lack the intellectual and cultural tools for rapid growth and transformation of the nation.

Literature, knowledge and critical thinking ensures that Society should not become stagnant but it should be like a moving river,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the writers, thinkers and citizens to focus on 10 resolutions to make India a strong and developed nation.

“We must work on preservation of knowledge and accurate history, propagation of moral values in society, promotion of social change, building bridges between diverse perspectives, promote critical thinking, inspire progress in the science and technology sector, strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, inculcate a sense of pride among the people for shared heritage, empower youth with new ideas, focus on innovation, foster emotional unity, good governance and Jan-Bhagidari,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also released a publication “Bhojpuri KahavatokiDuniya” by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta.