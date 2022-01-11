Srinagar: Kashmiris can relate to the joy and excitement after the restoration of the power supply affected by heavy snowfall in ‘Chillai Kalaan’.

And a song titled ‘Pawar Hy Aww: Melody about Chilaikalaan in Kashmir’ has aptly summed up the feelings of a common Kashmiri once electricity is restored and when a damaged transformer is repaired.

Though not so viral yet, the song uploaded by ‘Vinyl Kashmir’ on YouTube is winning the hearts of the netizens.

“Far from Home, heard my friend complaining about Chilaikalaan. (40 days of harsh winter in Kashmir ) He was chanting “power hy aaww” (light just came ) , got an idea, and printed this melody. Hope everyone in Kashmir can relate. (sic),” wrote Vinyl Kashmir after uploading the song with vocals by UB and lyrics by UB and Sajid Hussain Bhat.

Abdul Kashif Shah said the lyrics of the song were ‘truly relatable’.

“Awesome production! The lyrics were truly relatable and the melody enchanting. My personal favorite is the little tone twist you’ve given to the lyrics in the second part of the song,” he wrote on YouTube.

Another listener Shah Jaweed commented: “Beautiful lyrics and melodious voice. The Best thing about our memories with Chillie Kalan (sic)”.

Wani Faizan wrote: “We all as Kashmiris should promote this song”.