Kairan Quazi had created history for being the youngest person ever hired by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Now, the teenager has claimed that LinkedIn has deleted his account because it does not meet the age eligibility criteria to join the platform. Kairan Quazi took to Instagram to share a notice sent by LinkedIn and termed the policies of the platform “regressive.”

“This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?” Quazi said.

Earlier, Kairan said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

The post came shortly before his graduation from Santa Clara University’s school of engineering, becoming the youngest person to do so, the Seattle Times reported. He’s planning to make the move from Pleasanton, California with his mother to start work at SpaceX in Redmond, Washington, per the report.