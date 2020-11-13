Line of conflict: Army claims destroying Pakistan bunkers, fuel dumps in precision assault across J&K LoC

Srinagar: Indian army claimed to have destroyed multiple bunkers and fuel dumps of Pakistan in a pin-point fire assault across the Line of Control (LoC).

A battle-like situation has emerged on the Line of Control (LoC) after eight people including four soldiers were killed and dozens others injured in cross border shelling across Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian army released a set of videos showing bunkers going up in flames after being hit by precision-guided shells.

Video source: Army





Sources said Indian troops launched a massive fire assault and targeted posts with precision fire. Sources said the posts were completely damaged after they were hit by guided Indian shells. Flames were seen leaping in the air after the posts were hit by Indian shells.

“Own troops retaliated strongly causing casualties and substantial damage to the Pakistan army’s infrastructure across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple launch pads have been damaged,” said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar.

Colonel Kalia said Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in different sectors of the LoC including Dawar, Keran, Uri, and Naugam sectors.

“Pakistan used mortars and other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian army soldiers have been killed in action (KIA) and three soldiers injured. Nation salutes their supreme sacrifice,” he said.

The focus of the fire assault was Pakistani posts which were targeting Indian positions on the LoC.

Fear has gripped the people in the border villages after the flare-up on the LoC. Jammu and Kashmir government has put the entire administrative machinery on alert to meet any eventuality.

Schools and other government buildings have been readied to accommodate people in case of migration from the border areas.

“Panic has gripped people living near the LOC. We have kept Government Higher Secondary School in Uri ready for any eventuality. We will accommodate people in case there is migration from border villages. We have also put entire administrative machinery on alert,” said Mohammad Rafiq Balote, chairman, Block Development Council, Uri.

From Poonch to Uri and from Gurez to Keran, the entire Line of Control is witnessing serious clashes with both armies using heavy artillery to target each other.

Four soldiers including a BSF Sub-Inspector and four civilians including a woman were killed when shells landed in different border villages in Uri. The BSF Sub-Inspector has been identified as Rakesh Doval. The slain civilians have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir of Sultandaki, Irshad Ahmad of Sarai Bandi Kamalkote. Farooqa Begum of Balkote and Afrar Ahmad of Kamalkote.

Four civilians were injured in cross border shelling in Gurez sector of Bandipora district. They have been identified as Rehana Khursheed, Munaza Jamsheed, Jabar Ahmad Ganie, and Sada Begum, all residents of Bagtore Gurez.

Six civilians including two porters were injured in the Sawjian sector of Poonch district. Three civilians have been identified as Hajra Begum, Touseef Ahmad and Mohammad Rashad. Two porters have been identified as Mohammad Afaraz and Mohammad Ibrahim both residents of Chaprian.

“Shelling is continuing in border areas. We are always ready with our contingency plan. We always keep on updating it based on the situation,” said Rahul Yadav, district development commissioner, Poonch.