A bill to decriminalize possession of a limited quantity of drugs for personal use is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday to decriminalize possession of a limited quantity of drugs for personal use.

The bill is aimed to regulate certain operations including manufacturing, transport, and consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

The Bill will replace the ordinance of the same name, promulgated on September 30 to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to correct a drafting error, according to PRS Legislative Research.

The move to decriminalize possession of a limited quantity of drugs for personal use is being done with the view to help the victims of drug abuse come out of addiction.

The recommendations in this regard were made to the Prime Minister’s office on November 10 by various ministries including the department of revenue, home ministry, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), social justice ministry, and health ministry.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 may also be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.



