New Delhi, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Congress is busy stealing the language and agenda of its allies.

“Their method is interesting. The Congress is busy stealing the language and agenda of its allies. They steal their issues and then try to snatch their vote bank. The Congress is trying to steal the vote bank of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mulayam Singh had understood this. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is reiterating DMK’s stance in double the volume. It is trying to steal the DMK’s vote bank. In Bihar also, the Congress is trying to eat into RJD’s share. In Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal, too, it did the same,” PM Modi said addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters. He was joined by other senior party leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and others.

“I had said this earlier the Congress has become a parasitic party. It fails and those with it drown. It is ending its allies one by one,” said PM Modi in his address to party workers at the BJP headquarters. He was joined by other senior party leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and others.

The BJP clinched 48 seats in the Delhi assembly elections, while the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was able to get only 22 seats in an embarrassing defeat.

“Whoever goes with the Congress is bound to fail. Political experts can analyze their earlier attempts at proving they were Hindu to eat into the BJP vote bank. Then they stopped it as they couldn’t succeed. Now they are turning towards regional parties. The parties must have understood, but they don’t mention it,” said Modi.

The PM said the INDI allies are now understanding the character of the Congress. “They are realising the Congress is trying to regain the vote bank they stole from the Congress. In Delhi, other INDI allies came together to protect their vote bank. INDI alliance was anti-Congress in Delhi. Still, see what happened. They managed to stop the Congress, but couldn’t save AAP-da.”

The PM said that anybody who holds on to the Congress is destroyed because the Congress is not what it was during the time of independence. “Today, the Congress is doing politics of urban naxals. Their leaders say they are fighting the Indian state, this is the language of Naxalities. They are trying to bring anarchy. Here, even AAP-da was promoting the urban Naxalite ideology. The thought attacks our own country. Urban naxalites’ DNA has entered the Congress, which is why it is getting destroyed every step of the way.”

Modi said the Congress made a double-hattrick in achieving zero seats in the Delhi assembly elections. “The Congress has hit a double hattrick of ‘zero’ in Delhi elections. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national capital for the last six times. They are giving the gold medal of defeat to themselves,” said Modi.

“People of Delhi are filled with enthusiasm today. They are also relieved because Delhi is now free of ‘AAP-da’. I had sent a letter to Delhiites in which I urged them to give BJP a chance to serve them in the 21st century and to make Delhi ‘viksit’ (developed) capital of India… The 10-decade ‘AAP-da’ has ended in Delhi. Delhi’s mandate is clear and this is a victory of development, vision, and trust,” said PM Modi.

Modi said that there’s no place for “shortcuts and lies in politics”. “Today the people of Delhi have made it clear…People have ended the era of shortcut politics,” he said.