Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched the world’s first long-range solar electric vehicle

`Lightyear 0′ car was unveiled by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, along with a number of representatives from the Dutch high-tech company.

Three months ago early customers put Lightyear 0’s aerodynamic capabilities to the test and discovered the thrills of coasting! Lightyear 0’s aerodynamic design turns coasting into a soaring adventure. Read more → https://t.co/GNBdZmmaNz pic.twitter.com/L9lw2sMaXD — Lightyear (@lightyear_cars) October 13, 2022

The company has priced the vehicle on its website at Euros 250,000 (almost Dh 900,000). Interested buyers in the UAE and the region can order the vehicle from the company’s website.

In June 2022, the parties signed a preliminary agreement and intend to establish university research exchange programs on solar electric vehicles (EVs) and promote policy initiatives promoting government incentives for EVs, including solar-extended EVs.

Media reports, the car is twice as efficient as the Tesla Model S, the comparable in its class, and uses just 1,500 kilowatt-hours per year.

The Lightyear 0 is production ready and can run for months in the summer before needing to be plugged into a general charger or a home outlet. It has a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour and accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 10 seconds.

STRI Park CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi said the UAE, as the world’s third-largest producer of solar energy, is the ideal place to test Lightyear’s patented solar technology.