Srinagar: Twenty-nine-year-old Junaid Maghray always wanted to be an actor.

Soon after completing his graduation, he studied theatre at Jamia Milia Islamia. For years he did theatre in New Delhi and Mumbai. However, it was Kashmir where he got a chance to showcase his talent.

“I did scores of auditions in Mumbai and New Delhi. I was also involved with theatre. Recently, I featured in `Songs of Paradise’ which was shot in Kashmir. I also featured in some of the music videos,” he said.

Like Junaid, scores of local artists are now living their acting dream as Bollywood has rediscovered Kashmir.

Nearly 200 filmmakers from Bollywood and Tollywood have been granted permission to shoot movies and web series in the union territory so far.

In the last two years, dozens of films, music videos, and web series have been shot at various locations. Several Kashmiri artists were roped in to play different roles.

To name a few, Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadda, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi, and Arbaaz Khan’s Tanaav, cast many Kashmiri artists.

Tahir Hussain, a valley line producer, and filmmaker told The Kashmir Monitor that many local youth are now trying their luck in acting, cinematography, and direction.

“We don’t have film school here or any other institute that could teach acting to the students. So, the return of Bollywood to the valley has given a chance to many aspiring actors to showcase their talent. Not just actors, many prefer to work as Assistant Directors and some cinematographers,” he said.

Hussain said since 2017, his production company has cast over 450 actors and junior artists in various films, web series, and music videos.

“As a line producer, it is my job to assist film units here. During the entire process, we prefer local artists. We want to promote local talent, whether in films, music videos, or any other genre,” he said.

Pertinently, in 2021, the government launched its maiden film policy to attract filmmakers to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also created a Film Development Fund (FDF) in the Information Department for the fiscal year 2022-23 for the disbursement of subsidies envisaged in the J&K Film Policy 2021.

A single-window mechanism has been started by Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council to facilitate hassle-free shooting. Filmmakers are applying online at jkfilm.jk.gov.in.

Since the unveiling of the film policy, a lot of directors are applying for shooting their films in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration has offered filmmakers a subsidy to shoot in the union territory.